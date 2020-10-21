Joey Janela pulled from AEW Dynamite as a COVID-19 precautionary measure, tournament replacement announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that Joey Janela has been pulled from tonight’s Dynamite show. AEW issued a statement (available below) that Janela came in contact with a wrestler at an independent event who later tested positive for COVID-19. “For that reason we are pulling him until such time as he is cleared to return consistent with our protocols,” reads an AEW statement.

Powell’s POV: There were other AEW wrestlers who took part in The Collective independent shows, but apparently AEW is only taking action if one of their wrestlers came in close contact or worked with someone who has since tested positive for the virus. Sonny Kiss will replace Janela in the eliminator tournament match against Kenny Omega on tonight’s Dynamite. Here’s wishing good health to Janela.

AEW and Joey Janela learned today that he had exposure to a known COVID-19 positive person at an independent show. For that reason we are pulling him until such time as he is cleared to return consistent with our protocols. pic.twitter.com/V8TJiAhuNF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2020



