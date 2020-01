01/30 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett on Edge and Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre coming out of the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, whether should WWE add secondary titles for the women, AEW vs. NXT, and more

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss Edge and Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre coming out of the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, whether should WWE add secondary titles for the women, AEW vs. NXT, and more (67:24)…

Click here for the January 30 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

