WWE’s Miz & Mrs. viewership for the season two premiere

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE produced Miz & Mrs. reality show delivered 437,000 viewers for USA Network on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was way down from the 1.094 million viewers who watched the season one finale in August.

Powell’s POV: The show moved to Wednesdays and now has NXT as a lead-in, whereas it closed its Tuesday night run in season one with Smackdown as its lead-in. While both NXT and AEW were down this week, Miz & Mrs. is the real loser with over half of their season finale viewers lost.



