AEW Dynamite and NXT TV (live coverage tonight), Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Butch Miller, Horace Hogan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features the beginning of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show. Jake Barnett has the night off, but he will be covering Friday’s WWE Smackdown episode in my place.

-NXT TV will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on when Ross was fired by WWE and the October 10, 2005 edition of Raw.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Canadian Wrestling Elite promoter Danny Duggan. The previous show was a tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast features a discussion on WWE Saturday NIght’s Main Event from October 13, 1990. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Shane McMahon and Pat Patterson. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Butch Miller of the Bushwhackers and Sheepherders tag team is 75.

-Horace Hogan (Michael Bollea) is 54.



