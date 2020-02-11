Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches advertised for tonight’s AXS TV show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship.

-Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in the second match of their best of five series.

-Rob Van Dam vs. Joey Ryan.

-Madman Fulton vs. Daga.

Powell's POV: This is the third show from the Mexico City tapings. Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET.



