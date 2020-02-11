WWE advertising Elimination Chamber entrants for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship for the Elimination Chamber event that will be held on March 8. WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com lists Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin vs. Robert Roode for the match.

Powell’s POV: The Elimination Chamber winner will presumably face the winner of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg title match that will be held at the WWE Super ShowDown event. My guess remains The Fiend vs. Reigns at WrestleMania. It is worth noting that WWE often makes changes after they send out the advertising. The Chamber match is essentially a lock, but the participants may change between now and the event.



