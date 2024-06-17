WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Clash at the Castle go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.959 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the 2.207 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.61 rating. Smackdown aired opposite the NBA Finals game four, which explains the sharp declines. If the NHL series is still going, Smackdown will run opposite game six of the Stanley Cup Final this Friday, though the NHL does fewer viewers than the NBA. One year earlier, the June 16, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.430 million viewers and a 0.67 for a Roman Reigns appearance.