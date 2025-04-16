AEW Grand Slam Mexico event announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW is headed to Mexico. The company announced AEW Grand Slam Mexico for Wednesday, June 18. The event will be held with the CMLL promotion at the legendary Arena Mexico. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 26.

Powell’s POV: It will be fun to see AEW run Arena Mexico for the first time. The venue has a listed capacity of 16,500 for pro wrestling and boxing events.