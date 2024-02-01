AEW Dynamite rating for Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page in Dealer’s Choice matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 818,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 837,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.26 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.27 rating in the same demo. Next week’s lineup looks much stronger on paper and will include the latest big announcement from Tony Khan, so we’ll see if that leads to a ratings increase. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 648,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network. One year earlier, the February 1, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 901,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.