Attorney claims former WWE executive John Laurinaitis is a victim of Vince McMahon

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

An attorney for former WWE executive John Laurinaitis claims that his client is a victim of Vince McMahon. “Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media,” attorney Edward Brennan told Vice News regarding the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. “Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out.”

When Vice News followed up, Brennan added the following: “Read the allegations. Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them.” Read more at Vice.com.

Powell’s POV: Grant’s lawsuit alleges that McMahon and Laurinaitis sexually assaulted her at WWE’s corporate headquarters, and that McMahon trafficked Grant to Laurinaitis. Let’s just say that after reading the lawsuit filed by Grant, I won’t be attending any candlelight vigils for “Victim” Johnny.