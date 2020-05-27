AEW Double Or Nothing countdown special viewership

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Double Or Nothing countdown special delivered 344,000 viewers for TNT on Friday, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: The special started right after WWE Friday Night Smackdown went off the air. The Countdown to AEW Revolution special that followed the February 26 AEW Dynamite delivered 383,000 viewers for TNT.



