NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Eric Bischoff, Natalya

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV was taped last Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle in a cage fight with Kurt Angle as the referee. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features an appearance by Mike Tyson and a battle royal for the first shot at the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Judgement Day 2000.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Lance Archer. The previous show had Kevin Smith doing a “Damien: Omen II” watchalong. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back at Judgment Day 2005. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-Colt Cabana’s latest podcasts focus on independent wrestlers discussing how they have been affected by the pandemic. The latest guests include Effy, Guancholo, and Warhorse. Check out the show at Soundcloud.com/coltcabana.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes with wrestlers featured appearances by Sean Waltman and Buff Bagwell. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Eric Bischoff is 65.

-Natalya (Natalie Neidhart-Wilson) is 38.



