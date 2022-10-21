AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s live TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Varsity Athletes” Josh Woods and Tony Nese for the AEW Tag Titles and the scissoring trademark

-Orange Cassidy vs. Rush vs. Preston “10” Vance for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Hook vs. Ari Daivari for the FTW Title

-Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

Powell’s POV: AEW added Cassidy to the previously advertised Rush vs. 10 match and it is now a Triple Threat for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Rampage will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Colin McGuire has the night off, so join me for tonight’s live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).