NXT Deadline event announced for December

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shawn Michaels announced during a media call that the next NXT premium live event will be called NXT Deadline. The event will be streamed on Peacock on Saturday, December 10, presumably from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Powell’s POV: This likely explains why the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view will be a matinee show, as it will also be held on December 10. No time was announced for the NXT event, but I’d be surprised if it doesn’t have the usual 7CT/8ET start time.