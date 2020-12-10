What's happening...

WWE TLC lineup: Another title match announced for the final WWE pay-per-view of 2020

December 10, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE TLC pay-per-view that will be held Sunday, December 20 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a TLC match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles in a TLC match for the WWE Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and Lana for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Titles.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Raw Tag Title match today. Kingston and Woods beat Benjamin and Alexander in two tag title matches on Raw recently. I will be covering WWE TLC live as it airs, and Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I.

