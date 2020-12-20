WWE TLC Polls: Vote for best match and grade the overall show December 20, 2020 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS WWE TLC Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE TLC Poll: Vote for the best match The Fiend vs. Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno match Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a TLC match for the WWE Universal Championship Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles in a TLC match for the WWE Championship Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Titles Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis, and Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsaj stylesasukabray wyattcarmellacedric alexanderdrew mcintyrekevin owenskofi kingstonlanania jaxpro wrestlingrandy ortonroman reignssasha banksshayna baszlershelton benjaminthe fiendwwewwe tlcxavier woods
Be the first to comment