WWE LFG, Biography: WWE Legends, and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Biography: WWE Legends “The Curse of the Von Erichs, Part 2” airs tonight on A&E starting at 7CT/8ET.

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. The preview for tonight’s episode reads: “Things get heated in the first tag match of the season, when Kevin Owens and Natalya help two female Future Greats find their inner aggression.”

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The first episode focuses on Roddy Piper, and the second episode spotlights debuts in the 1990s.

Powell’s POV: If you missed the first part of the Von Erichs’ documentary, it will be replayed today at 5CT/6ET before part two. Next week’s “Biography: WWE Legends” is on The Legion of Doom, and the biography on The Four Horsemen airs on May 17.