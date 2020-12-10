What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Tag team match set for next week

December 10, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory.

Powell’s POV: The match was originally announced as Damian Priest as Ruff’s partner, but Priest was taken out by Karrion Kross in a beatdown angle. Kushida stepped up and offered to replace Priest. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available for Dot Net Members.

