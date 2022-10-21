10/21 ProWrestling.net Free Podcast: Shawn Michaels takes pro wrestling media questions and promotes Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor ( , ProWrestling.net Editor ( @prowrestlingnet

WWE executive Shawn Michaels takes questions from ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell and other members of the pro wrestling media and promotes the NXT Halloween Havoc event. The topics include taking over NXT creative, how things have changed due to the transition from Vince McMahon to Paul Levesque, working with Logan Paul, his relationship with Carmelo Hayes and whether he’s ready for the main roster, the synergy between NXT and the main roster brands, losing talent to the main roster, Sanga and Veer Mahaan, and more (41:37)…

Click here for the October 21 Shawn Michaels conference call.

