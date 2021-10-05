NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Terri Runnels, Joaquin Wilde, Brian Pillman

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of D with 25 percent in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 24 percent. It continues to be a polarizing show, as C finished third with 22 percent, and B finished fourth with 20 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Terri Runnels is 54.

-Joaquin Wilde is 34.

-Brian Pillman died on October 5, 1997. He suffered a heart attack and died in a Bloomington, Minnesota hotel at age 35.