NXT Roadblock lineup: The card for the upcoming themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Roadblock edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a jailhouse street fight

Powell's POV: Grayson Waller also invited Shawn Michaels to appear on a special edition of his talkshow at the end of last night's show. The NXT Roadblock themed episode will be held March 7 and will air live from the WWE Performance Center.