MLW Underground preview: Title match announced for Tuesday’s show on Reelz

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Davey Richards vs. John Hennigan for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-Microman in trios action

-Alex Kane challenges Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the Billington Bulldogs

Powell’s POV: The MLW National Openweight Championship match was the only match officially advertised on last night’s show. The other advertised segments are listed on the DirecTV onscreen guide. MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are typically available immediately after the show airs depending on the availability of a screener. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).