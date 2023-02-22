NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee holds an open challenge for the NXT North American Championship

-Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate

Powell’s POV: Both advertised matches look very good on paper, and we’ll see what they have in mind for Lee’s challenger. NXT will be live on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).