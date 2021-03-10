First WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced Molly Holly as the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced earlier today that the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be inducted on a Peacock streaming special on Tuesday, April 6. The 2020 class was previously announced as Batista, The NWO, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Liger.