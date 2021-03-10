First WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced Molly Holly as the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Powell’s POV: WWE announced earlier today that the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be inducted on a Peacock streaming special on Tuesday, April 6. The 2020 class was previously announced as Batista, The NWO, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Liger.
BREAKING: As first revealed on @WWETheBump, #MollyHolly will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021! https://t.co/MR21WENz5R#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/GVp5nPWT51
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021
