WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: John Cena and Roman Reigns deliver their final statements before SummerSlam, Edge returns to TV, match advertised

August 20, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns and John Cena make their final statements before their WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.

-Edge returns to Smackdown.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Jey Uso.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. The show will feature the final push for Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.

