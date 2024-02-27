WWE Elimination Chamber poll results for best match and overall grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 37 percent.

-37 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul in the men’s Elimination Chamber match finished a close second with 34 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ in my same day audio review for Dot Net Members. I gave the men’s Elimination Chamber match the best match honors. Last year’s Elimination Chamber event received an A grade from 65 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.