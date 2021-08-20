WWE agreement will Full Sail University concludes, NXT staying at the WWE Performance Center

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NXT television show will not be returning to Full Sail University. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that WWE’s agreement with the school has concluded, and the plan is to keep the NXT television series at the WWE Performance Center. Read more on the story at F4WOnline.com.

Powell’s POV: While NXT just keeps taking hits, Meltzer did report some encouraging news. The reason the company is taping three episodes of NXT next week is because they intend to make upgrades and changes at Capitol Wrestling Center (a/k/a WWE Performance Center), which includes improving the lighting to make the show look brighter. I was hoping we’d get more updates on what’s happening in NXT this week, but Paul Levesque did not host a media call ahead of the NXT Takeover 36 event, and there’s no word yet as to whether he will be hosting a post show media call.