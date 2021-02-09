WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.715 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.892 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.821 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.735 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.589 million viewers. Based on the third hour number, it feels safe to say that the bloom is off the rose when it comes to McIntyre vs. Orton matches, though we don’t have the quarter-hour breakdown. The three hours of Raw averaged a .49 in the 18-49 demographic and finished first, second, and fourth respectively. The February 10, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.337 million viewers.