WWE Smackdown poll results for the two shows leading up to the Royal Rumble

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The February 5 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 56 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown bounced back nicely after having a forgettable go-home show heading into the Royal Rumble. I gave the show a B+ grade. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.