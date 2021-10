CategoriesMMA / UFC News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MMA and WWE star Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne announced the birth of their daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne (see the Instagram announcement below).

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the happy family on this great news. Dot Net Weekly should be fun for listeners when Jake Barnett and I attempt to pronounce the baby’s name.