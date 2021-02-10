AEW Dynamite, NXT TV and MLW Fusion coverage, Victoria, Vanessa Kraven, Taiji Ishimori, Kevin Matthews, Louie Spicolli

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Kenta and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features the final semifinal matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and features MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA Cruiserweight Champion Dragon Lee in a title vs. title match. Fusion streams at Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lisa Marie Varon is 50. She returned to WWE and worked as Victoria in the Royal Rumble match last month, and she previously wrestled as Tara in Impact Wrestling.

-Vanessa Kraven is 39.

-Taiji Ishimori is 38.

-KM (Kevin Matthews) is 38.

-The late Louis Mucciolo Jr. was born on February 10, 1971. He worked as Louie Spicolli and Rad Radford and died of an overdose at age 27. on February 15, 1998.