AEW announces host cities for early AEW Collision events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to announce early host cities for the new AEW Collision television series.

As announced moments ago on “AEW: Dynamite” on TBS, AEW has announced five locations that will host its new Saturday night tentpole series, “AEW: Collision.” In addition, the location of the debut episode of “AEW: Collision” on Saturday, June 17 will be announced next Wednesday night on “AEW: Dynamite.”

The announced locations are:

Saturday, June 24 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.

Thursday, June 29 (Special Taping) – FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.

Saturday, July 8 – Brandt Center in Regina, SK. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ca.

Saturday, July 15 – Calgary Stampede – Saddledome in Calgary, AB. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ca

Saturday, July 22 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

“AEW: Collision” will feature headliners including Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo and Powerhouse Hobbs. The live, two-hour, in-ring show will air every Saturday night on TNT and feature more stories and more action to super-serve fans. Additional cities for “AEW: Collision” will be announced in the near future.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure why they are taping the Thursday, June 29 edition. The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held on June 25, so perhaps they are simply trying to avoid having an even longer week of travel.