What's happening...

AEW announces host cities for early AEW Collision events

May 17, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to announce early host cities for the new AEW Collision television series.

As announced moments ago on “AEW: Dynamite” on TBS, AEW has announced five locations that will host its new Saturday night tentpole series, “AEW: Collision.”  In addition, the location of the debut episode of “AEW: Collision” on Saturday, June 17 will be announced next Wednesday night on “AEW: Dynamite.”

The announced locations are:

  • Saturday, June 24 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.  Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.
  • Thursday, June 29 (Special Taping) – FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON.  Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.
  • Saturday, July 8 – Brandt Center in Regina, SK.  Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ca.
  • Saturday, July 15 – Calgary Stampede – Saddledome in Calgary, AB.  Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ca
  • Saturday, July 22 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.  Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

“AEW: Collision” will feature headliners including Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo and Powerhouse Hobbs. The live, two-hour, in-ring show will air every Saturday night on TNT and feature more stories and more action to super-serve fans.  Additional cities for “AEW: Collision” will be announced in the near future.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure why they are taping the Thursday, June 29 edition. The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held on June 25, so perhaps they are simply trying to avoid having an even longer week of travel.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.