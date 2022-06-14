AEW President Tony Khan issues a statement regarding Jeff Hardy’s arrest, Hardy suspended without pay

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan released the following statement regarding Jeff Hardy’s arrest on Monday on DUI and other charges.

Powell’s POV: Most importantly, it’s encouraging to read that Jeff is open to seeking help for his problems. Khan made the right call in suspending him without pay following his arrest on Monday. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, perhaps most notably revolving around Hardy telling the police that he is scheduled for a brain scan. Given his state of mind at the time, it’s possible that he was just rambling, but if it was a truthful statement then it raises a lot of questions when it comes to why Hardy was scheduled for a match on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Hopefully Khan will address these and other questions in the days ahead.