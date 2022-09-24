AEW Dynamite preview: The early card for Wednesday’s TBS show

What's happening...

September 24, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in an eliminator match

-Saraya makes her Dynamite debut

-MJF appears

-Chris Jericho’s ROH Championship win celebration

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center (Rampage will be taped the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

