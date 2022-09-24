09/24 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks in a Lights Out match, Golden Ticket Battle Royal, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match, Action Bronson and Hook vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match, Action Bronson and Hook vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix, Jade Cargill vs. Diamante for the TBS Title, and more (37:58)…

Note: We apologize for the audio quality of this episode.

