What's happening...

09/24 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks in a Lights Out match, Golden Ticket Battle Royal, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match, Action Bronson and Hook vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

September 24, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match, Action Bronson and Hook vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix, Jade Cargill vs. Diamante for the TBS Title, and more (37:58)…

Note: We apologize for the audio quality of this episode.

Click here to stream or download the September 24 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.