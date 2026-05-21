WWE wrestler Ludwig Kaiser arrested on battery charge

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Ludwig Kaiser (Marcel Barthel) was arrested on Wednesday in Orange County, Florida. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Kaiser’s arrest was not a domestic incident, and that he is no longer in jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

Powell’s POV: I’ll wait for more details to come out regarding the battery charge, but it’s obviously good news that it was not a domestic violence incident. Kaiser wrestles as El Grande Americano and is scheduled for a big mask vs. mask match with Chad Gable’s Original El Grande Americano at the May 30 AAA event in Monterrey, Mexico. Check out Kaiser’s mugshot and more via RecentlyBooked.com.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)