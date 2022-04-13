AEW Dynamite in New Orleans (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, King Mo, Monty Brown, Antonino Rocca, Stan Stasiak

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. The show includes Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe for the Ring of Honor TV Title. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members afterward.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in New Orleans, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Friday’s live Rampage and Battle of the Belts 2 taping in Garland, Texas. If you are attending one of these shows or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 36 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with an A grade 48 percent of our post show voters. B finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a B grade and thoroughly enjoyed the Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta match.

Birthdays and Notables

-King Mo (Robert Horne) of the Men On A Mission tag team is 55.

-Former pro wrestler Monty Brown is 52. He also worked as Marcus Cor Von in WWE.

-The late Antonino Rocca (Antonino Biasetton) was born on April 13, 1927. He died due to complications following a urinary infection at age 49 on March 15, 1977.

-The late Stan Stasiak (George Emile Stipich) was born on April 13, 1937. He died of heart failure at age 60 on June 19, 1997.