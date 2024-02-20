AEW Rampage rating for Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a No DQ match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 300,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 456,000 viewership count from the previous episode. Rampage was moved to the 6CT/7ET slot due to NBA All-Star Weekend.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. The ratings are delayed this week due to President’s Day. The Raw ratings should be available on Wednesday, and then the NXT ratings should be out on Thursday morning, and then things should return to normal with the AEW Dynamite ratings on Thursday afternoon. One year earlier, the February 16, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show that aired in an earlier time slot at 6CT/7ET.