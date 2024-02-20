WWE SummerSlam expected to be held in Cleveland

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam will likely be held at a venue in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Scene website reports that WWE was awarded $1.6 million in tax credits from the Ohio Department of Development for an unspecified television event. The story adds that “it seems more than plausible that the credit is for SummerSlam.” Read more at CleveScene.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s also noted in the story that is unclear whether Cleveland Browns Stadium or Progressive Field would play host to the event. If SummerSlam is once going to be held during the first weekend of August again, that would rule out Progressive Field, because the Cleveland Monarchs have a home series. The Monarchs will be on the road the two following weekends. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns have not announced their 2024 preseason schedule.