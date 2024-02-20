NXT TV results (2/20): Moore’s review of Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi for the NXT Women’s Title, Oba Femi vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American Title, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin celebrate winning the NXT Tag Titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped February 13, 2024 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired February 20, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Shots of Shotzi Blackheart and Lyra Valkyria arriving “Earlier today” were shown…

Vic Joseph and Byron Saxton were on commentary. Saxton filling in for Booker T who’s out due to a medical procedure. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

The show immediately started out with Alicia Taylor’s formal in-ring introductions for the opening championship match. Vic noted how impressive Oba was after only having less than 10 matches in WWE…

1. Oba Femi vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American Championship. Lexis started off with a few chest chops on Oba, but was immediately swatted out of the air and given a back body drop by the champion. Oba dumped Lexis to ringside with a clothesline. Lexis came back with a dropkick to dump Oba to ringside. Lexis shoved Oba into the ringpost a few times to shake him up. Oba immediately came back with some hands. Lexis caught Oba with a elbow hold. A picture-in-picture showed Robert Stone and Von Wagner watching the match backstage. Stone left to handle some business. Von yelled that whatever Stone was going to do wasn’t worth it.

Lexis got Oba to a knee. Oba Femi walked over to ringside. Lexis shoved Stone to the floor. Lexis rallied at Oba with right hand strikes. Oba turned Lexis inside out with a straight lariat. Oba started tossing around Lexis like a bag of meat. Oba hit Lexis with a power bomb for the victory.

Oba Femi defeated Lexis King via pinfall in 4:02 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

John’s Thoughts: Good and effective championship squash. No reason to make Lexis look competitive. He’s not ready for the upper card yet and Oba is the rising star. I really like WWE putting a spotlight on how quickly Oba is acclimating to pro wrestling. Similar to when Tony D Angelo stormed on the scene, Oba is picking up wrestling real quick. Even better than Tony, Oba didn’t come from a combat sports background (Oba came from shot put). Lexis meanwhile, is still trying to find himself. I’m confident he will if he doesn’t let his slow development get to him. I’ve seen it take many years for some wrestlers to “get it” (Bobby Lashley and even Braun Strowman are good examples). Pillman Jr. has a good pedigree and pluckiness. I pray that he finds it someday.

Jacy Jayne, Thea Hail, and an unnamed developmental woman were hanging out backstage. Jacy asked Thea why Hail was disappointed after her Valentine’s date with Riley Osborne. Thea talked about how she refused to let Riley opening her door and how she told Riley she’s content at Chase U to not come off as too available. Jacy said Hail may have taken her advise wrong. Adriana Grace showed up to give Hail some dating advice. Grace said Hail just needs to talk to Riley. The unnamed lady said that will make her come off as desperate. Jacy and the unnamed woman trash talked Grace a bit and walked away with Thea…

The Wolf Dogs, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker, were shown looking chummy and walking in the hallway backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I feel like I’m writing “unnamed developmental wrestler” a lot these days. It’s very odd how they just put these random developmental wrestlers on TV without a proper introduction. Even odder when they give them spoken lines more than just the regular extra.

Lyra Valkyria was checking on Tatum Paxley to see if she was feeling okay after getting beat up last week. Tatum said she’s only been able to eat soup for a week and hurting all over, but she’s happy that Lyra came to her aid. Lyra said she wouldn’t say that, but Tatum shouldn’t be a hero by not tapping out.

Tatum said “you’re my hero”. Lyra said if Tatum can do one request, she’ll return the favor. Tatum said she’ll definitely attack Shotzi with a baseball bat or green mist to blend in with Shotzi’s black hair. Lyra said her request is actually to stay backstage and wait for a reward. Tatum agreed and said it’s the hardest thing she’s ever done…

NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin made their entrance with the Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup in the center of the ring. A replay was shown of Bron Breakker signing his main roster contract on this past Smackdown with Nick Aldis. Bron took the mic and pointed out that they’re both wearing alligator skin boots and Championship belts. Baron talked about how before that Baron beat Bron at No Mercy. Bron said he’s the one that carried the team. Corbin talked about setting up Bron for a win by hitting their opponents with End of Days. Bron said he hit them with a “Spear”, so that makes their finisher “spear of days” (dorky, but I get what they’re going for).

A “Spear of Days” chant ensued. Corbin said what matters is they’re standing here as tag team champions. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson made their entrance. Chase talked about how Chase U are the first to step up to go after the tag titles. Hudson said Chase U is back up to 100% and their time to shine. Bron said they can shove their school spirit and calendars up their asses. Andre said this is a teachable moment. Chase said they were promised a title shot by Tony D and Stacks and they’re not taking no for an answer. Hudson said it was time to give Corbin and Breakker a Chase University sized ass whooping.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom made their entrance to interrupt. Frazer said th ehard hitting home truth is that Bron and Corbin winning made Chase U’s agreement with Tony D and Stacks null and void. Axiom said since they were close to beating Breakker and Corbin, they deserve the first title shot. Hudson mocked Frazer’s voice and talked about how he and Andre are here to place the Chase U flag where it belongs. Corbin cut in and said this looks like a “you guys” problem, while the tag champions have something to do and places to be.

Corbin told them to take their problems somewhere else. Ava made her entrance and said she decides who challenges for the title. Ava booked Chase U vs. Frazer and Axiom in a number one contenders match happening “tonight”…

John’s Thoughts: Simple and formula segment to set up the tag title picture. Hopefully they go into some of the other tag teams in NXT because I feel like Axiom and Frazer are better suited for the singles division that is thin on top stars. I’m curious to see what they do with Breakker now that he’s established on the main roster. I don’t mind him doing double duty if he’s up to it. The Wolf Dogs were a fun accident in that no one expected them to emerge as such an organic tag team. Their tag team chemistry is pretty good, and even better is both men looking like they’re having a lot of fun as a duo.

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Roxanne Perez about facing Wren Sinclair. Perez said that Wren is like herself, happy to be here. Perez said once Wren is in NXT for a while, being happy to be here won’t cut it. Perez said she’ll see other people unfairly get opportunities. Perez started ranting about main roster superstars stealing her spot. Perez said after a while you find out the only person you figure you can make happy, is yourself. Perez said she hopes Lyra and Shotzi are watching her match, because she’ll definitely be watching theirs…

Roxanne Perez made her entrance. Vic noted that Roxanne was speaking in a “different tone” than usual…[c]

This week’s dark and ominous vignette aired presumably being for a unknown wrestler. The graphic said the words “Men, deny their truth. I, will be a mirror to it!”. Unlike recent weeks, the vignette finished with broken glass and red lighting…

Wren Sinclair made her entrance. (Like Jaida Parker recently, she’s also going into Zack Ryder’s old ECW wardrobe of wearing a single leg pants ring gear)…

2. Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair. The match quickly spilled to ringside with both women trading mounted punches. Wren got two quick two counts off rollups. Wren hit Perez with a Bossman Slam for a nearfall. Wren then put Perez in a side headlock. Perez came back with an armwrench slam. Wren gave Perez a forearm, but Perez came back by slamming Wren’s wrist several times on the ringside floor. Perez got a two count once she rolled Wren back in the ring. Wren rallied back a bit.

Wren’s wrist gave out on her during a suplex attempt. This allowed Perez to hit Wren with Pop Rocks. Perez had the visual pinfall, but broke up her own pin. Perez put Sinclair in a Crossface for the tapout win.

Roxanne Perez defeated Wren Sinclair via submission in 4:21.

Vic Joseph hyped Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A simple match to get over the fact that Roxanne Perez is a heel now, at least ffull heel for the night. Interested to see how she does as a heel, because I’ve never seen her lean in that direction in all the companies she’s been in. It’s tough to make an undersized wrestler a dominant heel, but it looks like they might have a shot to do it with Perez due to her “natural talent” (not sure if they’ll succeed either, but it doesn’t hurt to try. Especially since NXT is like WWE’s petri dish). Wren Sinclair meanwhile will be very valuable to the women’s roster. She’ll definitely get to “learn how to work the cameras” in NXT, but she’ll also be able to help out WWE’s NIL types with her indie experience.

Vic Joseph plugged a WWE “Press Event” for Elimination Chamber this upcomiing Friday to help set up for the Elimination Chamber…

The Meta Four were hanging out backstage. Noam talked about how Lash will take care of Kelani Jordan, but he wondered what he and Oro were about to do about No Quarter Catch Crew. No Quarter Catch Crew showed up to intimidate Noam. Noam said Gulak and his boys are stinking up the lounge. Noam then wondered which one of the Catch Crew he’s facing. Damon Kemp said they follow the “Catch Clause” which means you find out who wrestles in their match right before the ring bell. After the No Quarter Catch Crew left, Noam argued how that is even allowed to hide who the opponent is?…

Entrances for the next match took place. Brooks Jensen came out to some 70s sounding generic throwback music…

3. Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen. Briggs and Jensen started the match trading shoulder tackles. Briggs got a two count off a shoulder tackle. Briggs worked on Jensen with overhead clubbing blows. Jensen came back with alternating hands and a facebuster. Jensen hit Briggs with a dropkick. Briggs used his boots to dump Jensen to ringside. Jensen caught Briggs with his signature right hook.

Jensen worked on Briggs with right hand strikes. Jensen came back with a running neckbreaker. Briggs and Jensen brawled into the gutter between the barricade and plexiglass heading into picture-in-picture.[c]