AEW Collision rating for the show headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW International Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 491,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision drew 404,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Rampage numbers were also up on Friday (456,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating). Collision is preempted on Saturday due to the NBA All-Star game weekend events. The show will return February 24.