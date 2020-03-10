Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Circle Squared, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT, and WWE Smackdown, WWE Backstage, Luchasaurus, JoJo, Ernie Ladd

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in the final match of their best of five series. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Private Party vs. Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler.

-The NWA Circle Squared returns today at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. NWA Powerrr will return next week.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. AJ Styles is the advertised guest.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an C for the majority grade with 29 percent of the vote. F finished second with 26 percent of the vote, and D finished a close third with 25 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

-AEW Dynamite got an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 45 percent of the vote. B finished second with 40 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade. It didn’t have an outstanding match, but it was a good, consistent show from start to finish.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned a tie for A and B with each getting 36 percent of the vote in our same night poll. I gave the show that featured a pair of cage matches a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luchasaurus (Austin Matelson) is 35.

-Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman is 26. She and Bray Wyatt have a child together.

-The late Ernie Ladd died at age 68 on March 10, 2007 after a battle with colon cancer.



