Jungle Boy on being in the ring with Chris Jericho and what makes him and Luchasaurus laugh during matches, Marko Stunt recalls the AEW match that was most nerve-wracking to put together

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Jungle Boy on his match with Chris Jericho: “I feel like the second I touched Chris [Jericho], I became a better wrestler. It sounds dramatic, but literally by the end of that match, my whole perspective and everything on wrestling was different.”

Marko Stunt on his AEW TV debut vs. Lucha Brothers: “That was probably the most nerve-wracking match I’ve ever had because we had to put it together so quickly and so on point because it’s the Lucha Brothers, and it’s our TV debut.”

Jungle Boy on watching Marko Stunt wrestle: “Marko is my favorite person to watch wrestle. They probably don’t have the camera on us, but we stand there on the apron, me and Luchasaurus, just smiling and laughing so hard because my favorite thing is when Marko gets hit a little bit hard, you can see his face just change.”