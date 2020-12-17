What's happening...

NXT New Year’s Evil lineup: Two matches set for the first show of 2021, show host named

December 17, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the January 6 edition of the NXT television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship.

-Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest.

Powell’s POV: Dexter Lumis was named the host of the show, which is interesting considering that his character never speaks. Both of the advertised matches look fun on paper. I like that NXT is dedicating multiple weeks of television to building up this show. It will be interesting to see how it performs against the second night of AEW’s New Year’s Bash themed shows.

