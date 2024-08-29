What's happening...

Nikki Bella’s husband arrested on domestic battery charge

August 29, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Artem Chingvintsev was arrested on Thursday morning in Napa County, California on a domestic battery charge. TMZ reports that the victim requested total anonymity. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Chingvintsev married former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia (a/k/a Nikki Bella) on August 26, 2022, meaning they just celebrated their two-year anniversary earlier this week. The couple has a four-year-old son together. While it’s unclear whether Garcia is the victim in the case, the TMZ story does note that a social media post indicated that she was in Napa last night.

