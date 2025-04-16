NXT TV preview: The Stand & Deliver fallout show from Las Vegas

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Powell’s POV: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will face Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 41. There will be a four-way at NXT Stand & Deliver featuring Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne. The winners of both matches will meet for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Tuesday’s NXT television show.

NXT will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).