NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The final card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event that will be held on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.

-Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker in a four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship against the winner of a four-way

-Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail in a six-woman ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, and Luca Crusifno vs. three member of “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin

-(Pre-Show) Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne in a four-way for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for is live review as Stand & Deliver streams on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally starting with the pre-show at 11CT/12ET or the start of the main card at 12CT/1ET. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).