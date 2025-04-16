AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, WrestleMania week independent events, Vickie Guerrero, Paul London, Joe Doering, “Michin” Mia Yim, George Steele

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The show carries the Spring BreakThru theme and features Mercedes Mone vs. Athena in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament match. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday night.

-GCW’s “WWE ID Championship Tournament” will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Moon & View at Palms Resort. The event features the opening round matches of the tournament to crown the first WWE ID Champions. The show will be available to stream at 7CT/8ET via TrillerTV+.

-Dragongate USA: The Rebirth will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Moon & View at Palms Resort. The event includes Kzy vs. Marcus Mathers, Ben-K and Hyo vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Jimmy Lloyd and Alec Price. The show will be available to stream at 11CT/12ET via TrillerTV+.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with F as the top grade in our post show poll with 46 percent of the vote. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s Collision a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vickie Guerrero is 57.

-Paul London is 45.

-Joe Doering is 43.

-“Michin” Mia Yim is 36.

-The late George Steele (Jim Myers) was born on April 16, 1937. He died on February 16, 2017 at age 79.