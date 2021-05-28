05/28 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Street Profits, Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Street Profits, Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match, and more (19:36)…

Click here for the May 28 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

