5/28 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Miro vs. Dante Martin for the TNT Title, Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page, The Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes weigh-in, Eric Bischoff returns, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, the final push for AEW Double or Nothing

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 87)

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired May 28, 2021 on TNT

JR introduced the show alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. Fans filled the building at Daily’s place, with no spectator wrestlers at ringside. Darby Allin and Sting made their entrance. Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth were already at ringside. Allin and Bononi are competing in the opening match.

1. Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi: Bononi got an early edge with some strikes, and Allin had his ribs heavily taped. Allin pulled Bononi in for a Fujiwara Arm Bar, but was repelled. Bononi landed a kick to the ribs, and took control back. He then landed punches to the ribs in the corner, and then tossed Allin across the ring. Cezar then picked up Allin for a suplex and dropped him on the top turnbuckle. He then spilled to the ramp on the outside.

Bononi remained in control and kept Allin grounded. Darby eventually fought to his feet and landed a Stunner, followed by a Coffin Drop for the win.

Darby Allin defeated Cezar Bononi at 4:15

After the match, Sting climbed back in the ring. Darby grabbed a microphone and told Ethan and Scorpio to come to the ring so they could do this tonight. Sky and Page appeared, and said they would like that, wouldn’t they? Sky told them they weren’t going to walk down there in their “fancies” and fight them for free? He said when they beat them on Sunday, it would be the end of one legend, and the beginning of two more.

Bononi and Ryan Nemeth jumped Allin and Sting from behind, and then Page and Sky joined in. Page choked Allin while Sky prepared to wrap Sting’s foot in a chair. The Dark Order made a run in to make the save, and Allin and Page bailed up to the entryway. Dark Order will face Sky and Page later tonight. Miro and Dante Martin is up later, and there will be a celebration of The Inner Circle later on as well. Orange Cassidy will also respond to Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes is up next with a weigh in with Anthony Ogogo.

Paul Wight made his way to the ring for the weigh in. He will be the host….[c]

My Take: Bononi and Allin was decent, but a bit dull at times because Bononi dominated the offense and it wasn’t particularly interesting or varied. The post match was very busy, which is fairly common in AEW, but this at least put over a match later on in the show and furthered the story for the PPV.

Paul Wight fired up the weigh in and said this would be a serious weigh in with no shenanigans, guaranteeing that this is about to be some bullshit. Wight brought out Ogogo first, and QT Marshall had a microphone. He said this was Tim Tebow country, and demanded to know why the audience was booing an Olympic Athlete. Wight talked trash to Ogogo for having an entire crew with him, despite that being standard procedure for weigh-ins.

Wight then introduced Cody Rhodes as The American Dream, who entered with an even bigger entourage, exploding Wight’s previous line. Cody had his brother Dustin and sister Teil out there with him. Cody stripped down to his boxers and got on the scale first. After what seemed like an eternity, Cody weighed in at 218lbs. Fireworks went off at a nearby event and were heard on camera. I should point out that American and UK Flags hung in the background behind the ring. Ogogo weighed in at 219lbs, and then Wight summarized the results once again.

QT Marshall interrupted and tried to make it seem like the one pound weight difference was the key to Ogogo’s victory. Ogogo got on the ropes and celebrated, and then Cody did the same and got a huge reaction. QT directed Ogogo to stand on a different corner and face a different set of fans, and he still got booed.

Eventually, Cody got the microphone and put over Paul Wight. He thanked the crowd and said they’d see them at Double or Nothing. Everybody then just kind of left. Cody threw his track suit into the audience.

We then saw a video package for Stadium Stampede, with highlights from last year’s match. It had commentary from The Inner Circle and The PInnacle Members on how they planned on getting the victory. For some reason, Shawn Spears deadpanned at the camera and said “Some Men are born to be buried” which go a laugh out of me.

Backstage, Powerhouse Hobbes and Christian had a brawl backstage. Christian got the better of it before being separated by referees. Hangman Page made his entrance in the arena, followed by Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss.